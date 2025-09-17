Insurgency: 8 not 40 persons were abducted in Zamfara Mosque-Police

The Police in Zamfara has clarified that contrary to the reports in the social media that forty persons were abducted in mosque in Zamfara while observing prayers, that only eight persons were abducted.

A statement by the Zamfara police state command explained that the Command wished to set the record straight and provide accurate information based on facts gathered through our ongoing investigation and reliable intelligence.

“The attention of the Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to a recent report circulating on a media platform alleging that a large number of bandits abducted forty (40) persons while they were observing morning prayers on Monday, 15th September, 2025.

In a statement signed by DSP Yazid Abubakar anipr, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Commissioner in Gusau.

He stated that, the Command wished to set the record straight and provide accurate information based on facts gathered through our ongoing investigation and reliable intelligence.

“Contrary to the figure reported, the incident occurred on 15th September 2025 at about 05:07hrs, when suspected armed bandits invaded Gidan turbe area of tsafe lGA of zamfara state and abducted eight (8) individuals during morning prayers. The victims have been identified as follows: Liman Yahaya – Male, 46 years, Dan Garfi – Male, 52 years, Malam Damu – Male, 47 years, Bello Natsuhuwa – Male, 36 years, Yakubu Isa – Male, 40 years, Audu Minista – Male, 34 years, Yaquba Ado – Male, 27 years and Sabi Usman – Male, 41 years.

“The Zamfara State Police Command is actively working with other security agencies and community stakeholders to ensure the safe return of the abducted victims. We urge members of the public and the media to always verify information from official sources before dissemination, so as not to cause unnecessary panic.

“The Command remains committed to the protection of lives and property and will continue to intensify efforts towards combating all forms of criminal activities across the state.

“We appeal to residents to remain calm and report any suspicious movement or activity to the nearest police station or through our emergency lines.