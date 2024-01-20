Insecurity: Wike directs FCT CP to establish two Police Divisions in Gwagwalada

By Ukpono Ukpong

As parts of strategies to curb the recent surge in kidnapping and other criminality in the nation’s capital, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has directed the FCT Commissioner of Police to establish two police divisions in Gwagwalada Area Council to improve security presence.

This is as he pledged to work with the security agencies to flush out kidnappers and their informants from the nation’s capital.

The Minister made the pledge yesterday, when he visited the Gwagwalada Area Council in continuation of his town hall engagements to reassure FCT residents of their safety and galvanise public support for government efforts to combat kidnapping and other security challenges.

Barrister Wike, speaking in pidgin explained that the protection of lives and properties is a priority of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda also said the President has given marching orders to the security agencies to rid the FCT of criminals.

He said he was also directed by the President to visit all the Area Councils in the FCT in order to interact and interface with the people to address their peculiar challenges, adding that he would also visit Kwali and Abaji Area Councils next week.

The Minister, while reiterating that the days were numbered for criminals and their collaborators in the FCT, also pledged to provide additional patrol vehicles and communication gadgets for the security agencies in the Area Councils.

He further assured that the abandoned general hospital in Gwagwalada would be completed while the road leading to the teaching hospital would also be included in the 2024 budget for dualization.

Barr. Wike, while assuring of the support of the FCT Administration for the Gwagwalada Area Council, however admonished the residents against organizing crowd funding for payment of ransom, adding that the security agencies were on top of the situation.

The Minister also called for the support of the residents, including the traditional rulers, urging them to provide useful information to the security agencies to aid the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Gwagwalada Area Council, Abubakar Jubril Giri commended the FCT Minister over his efforts to address insecurity in the FCT Area Councils.

The Chairman, who also complimented the improved security in Gwagwalada Area Council, attributed that achievement to the synergy and cooperation between the Council and the security agencies.

He, however, sought the permission of the FCT Minister to remove some uncompleted buildings in the Council, which he said were criminal hideouts and called for more police divisions in Gwagwalada to limit the activities of criminals.

The Aguma of Gwagwalada Alhaji Mohammed Magaji while also corroborating the position of the Chairman, equally appealed for the completion of the abandoned general hospital in Gwagwalada Area Council as well as the dualization of the road leading to the University Teaching Hospital.