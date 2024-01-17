Insecurity: Tinubu vows to root out all agents of darkness

…salutes Buhari’s visionary leadership, service to Nigeria

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, vowed not to rest on his oars until all agents of criminality, including Boko Haram terrorists, banditry, and kidnapping gangs are rooted out of the country.

This is as he thanked former President Muhammadu Buhari for his visionary leadership of Nigeria and commitment to probity, propriety, and service.

Speaking at the launch of two books on the former President; Working with Buhari: Reflections of a former Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, by Femi Adesina, and Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy, by Dr. Udu Yakubu, President Tinubu said he inherited a job of securing every inch of the country which is yet to be finished.

The President said he was aware that he inherited huge liabilities from his predecessor, but he would work to complete them.

“We cannot easily forget how our armed forces battled the Boko Haram terrorists under the leadership of President Buhari to reclaim our territory and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad where they no longer pose existential threat to our sovereignty.

“I must say the job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished. My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, Ansaru, banditry and kidnapping gangs. We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out.”

Speaking further at the well-attended book launch, which had Alhaji Mohammed Indimi as the chief launcher, former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, including former ministers who served under Buhari’s government, Tinubu said he was extremely happy to receive his predecessor in Abuja.

“We are all here today to honour a great man, a patriot, a dedicated public servant who offered his best in the service of our country since he joined the army in 1962 at age 18.

“President Buhari served our country with dedication and uncommon zeal. First as a military officer who offered unblemished service, manning important commands and political positions, and crowning it as military Head of State on 1st January 1984. Second, as a politician who ran four times for the highest office until he was elected President in 2015.

“The authors of the books we are here to present to the public have done justice to the essential Muhammadu Buhari, especially on his tenure and legacy as the 15th President of Nigeria.”

He said history will be kind to Ex-President Buhari for promoting local production of goods to grow our economy.

While commending Buhari for demonstrating integrity and transparency in leadership, he eulogized Buhari for courageously taking over the reins of power in 2015 at a critical time when terrorism was at its peak in the country.

The President said the former President has kept his word not to interfere in government matters after leaving office.

“When you left office, you left a lot of pens and files for me for continuity. I inherited the liabilities and assets of my predecessor.

“You told me it will be difficult to please everyone as a leader. You advised that I should work hard and satisfy my conscience,” he said.

President Tinubu stated that former President Buhari inherited a tottering economy and an overwhelming security situation, but that the former President was able to start the process that would guarantee stability.

“I am glad that history has been reintroduced in our schools, and this will be part of our curriculum,’’ the President said on the books.

Describing former President Buhari as an organized and disciplined person, President Tinubu urged him to continue to be a pillar of the nation’s development, even after retirement.

Earlier in his remarks, former President Buhari thanked the President for attending the event, highlighting some of the peculiarities of the office, which include the likelihood of being misinterpreted and misunderstood.

“We kept records of our stewardship. This event is part of accounting for our two terms in office. Government is a continuum. You run and hand over to the next person,” Buhari said.

The Chairman of the occasion, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, commended the former President for actions taken to buoy the economy, contain insecurity, and stabilize the polity.

“You handed over to President Tinubu; it was great. It was really great to hand over to President Tinubu, another great leader who will give Nigeria a new direction,” General Gowon added.