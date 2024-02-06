Insecurity: Senate grills Service Chiefs

By Tunde Opalana

Security service chiefs in the country will today appear before the Senate to answer questions on the spike in insecurity in the country. and give account of efforts put in place to checkmate the frightening menace.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Adetokunbo Abiru revealed this yesterday while briefing journalists .

Today’s interface is coming in the heels of the invitation extended to the military chiefs on January 30, this year.

Both chambers of the National Assembly expressed deep displeasure and grave concern over the worsening security situations in parts of the country.

The heads of the Nigerian armed forces are expected at the National Assembly to brief the lawmakers on efforts towards taming insecurity and challenges faced.

This invitation is a renewed call coming on the heels of a similar invitation in December 2023, which was not honoured before the lawmakers went on recess.

The invitation was consequent upon different concerns raised by five senators through points of order, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio called for a closed session during which issues relating to the hydra- headed security challenges across states of the nation were discussed.

Presented in form of a motion a motion “on the spate of insecurity in Nigeria” sponsored by the entire 109 senators, by the Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate notes with sadness the rising spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry, and other criminal activities in the nation.

Presenting the motion, Bamidele said “the Senate notes with sadness the rising spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry, and other criminal activities in the nation.

“Senate further notes the recent killings in Agata local government area of Benue State, which led to lost of lives, including security personnel and wanting destruction of properties as well as the brutal killings of eleven residents of Logo local government area of Benue State.

“Senate equally notes the various kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory where victims have been killed after collecting ransom.

“Senate is also aware of several cases of kidnappings all over the country where huge ransom had been paid and several of the victims still got killed.

“Senate is also aware that the recent killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti had further aggravated the level of insecurity in the country.

“Senate notes the unfortunate bomb explosion at Bodija in Ibadan Oyo State where no less than five lives were lost and several residential houses, schools, hotels, and religious centres were destroyed.

“The Senate equally notes the killing of several residents of Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi communities in Plateau State.”

Reading the resolutions agreed upon, the Leader said ” that the Senate do invoke its earlier resolutions to invite the security chiefs for an interactive session with the Senate with a view to resolving the insecurity that is plaguing the country.”

The Senate then observe a minute silence in honour of the departed.

Commenting after the prayers were unanimously supported, Senate President , Akpabio said the Senate will also fix a time to discuss the outcome of the meeting with the service chiefs with President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio said “we have a responsibility to collaborate with the executive and contribute our ideas to ensure that our constituents and ourselves, including our children can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Security is everybody’s business, and without security, we can not have progress.

“We are very determined to make laws and pass resolutions aimed at ensuring rapid progress of the country and the immediate improvement of the Nigerian economy.

“This will not be possible without a secured nation. We will take this up with Mr. President after interaction with security chiefs.

Meanwhile, an interactive session between the Senate and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Olayemi Cardosso that supposed to take place yesterday was postponed till Friday, February 9.

Senator Abiru adjourned the committee sitting after waiting the arrival of Cardosso for about an hour .

The CBN Governor was held back at the hallowed chamber of the House of Representatives in company of the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu and members of the national economic team.

Abiru said the Senate will te- invite the CBN Governor who must come with other members of the economic team.