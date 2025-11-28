Insecurity: Reps launch probe into non-functioning $460m CCTV project

The House of Representatives,Thursday, inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the rising insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) despite the installation of a $460 million CCTV system funded through a Chinese loan.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja, Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas described the growing wave of kidnappings, armed robberies and killings in the FCT as “unacceptable and intolerable,” noting that Abuja, once seen as one of West Africa’s most peaceful capitals is now grappling with frequent violent crimes.

Abbas questioned why the multi million dollar CCTV project, designed to enhance surveillance and security operations has failed to curb the worsening security situation saying Nigerians deserve answers on whether the massive investment was properly deployed, abandoned or crippled by mismanagement.

He said the committee’s mandate includes a forensic investigation into the project’s status, operational capacity, level of integration with security agencies and reasons for its failure to deliver results.

Abbas, represented by a lawmaker, Julius Pondi said the committee is also expected to identify any acts of negligence or sabotage and recommend steps for activating or overhauling the system.

The Speaker urged the Ministers of FCT, Finance, and Interior, alongside the Inspector General of Police, council chairmen and heads of security agencies, to offer full cooperation, appealing to traditional rulers to strengthen intelligence sharing with security operatives.

Abbas said the House “will not stand idly by” while Abuja residents live in fear, stressing that every legislative tool will be deployed to ensure accountability and improved security.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ojogo Donald Kimikanboh said the worsening security challenges in Abuja had turned the city into a “theatre of fear.” adding the committee’s task was a national responsibility owed to grieving families and anxious residents.

Ojogo described the failed CCTV project as a “scandal of monumental proportions,” noting that despite the huge investment, the system has not provided the expected security shield for the FCT.

He outlined the committee’s work, including auditing the $460 million expenditure, evaluating the project’s technical integrity, establishing its functionality and uncovering the causes of the persistent security breaches.

“We are not on a witch hunt but a truth hunt,” he said, adding that the committee would pursue its assignment with diligence, integrity,

and a commitment to restoring public confidence.