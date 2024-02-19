Insecurity: RCCG holds prayer walk for Nigeria

Thousands of Redeemed Christian Church

(RCCG) members on Sunday in Abuja called on God to intercede and provide answers to Nigeria’s current security and economic challenges.

Pastor Tunde Benjamin Laniyi of the RCCG Throne room, Transcop Abuja, who led the walk in Abuja said there is no challenge beyond God.

The prayer walk is an annual event of the RCCG. It also held across190 countries around the globe. This year’s theme is titled “HEALING”.

Pastor Tunde Benjamin Laniyi in his sermon in Abuja called on Nigerians to continue to pray for God’s divine guidance for the country’s leaders.

He said “through this intersession, Nigeria will be healed.”

Former Chief of Defense staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd) who also spoke during the church service said that despite the security and economic challenges bedeviling the country, there is still hope for the country.

Gen Irabor urged Nigerians, especially the youth not to give up on the country, saying that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“My appeal to the youth is that they should not lose hope. They should have faith in our nation because the health of the country lies in their hands and it’s yet to be tapped and we can succeed only when we look beyond the ordinary,” the retired Army General said.

According to him, the challenges facing Nigeria is not much different from what other countries have faced in their quest for growth.

Wife of the pastor, Pastor Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi also said called on mothers to rise to their responsibilities as mothers of the nation.

She also urged the women to align themselves with the renew hope agenda of President Tinubu which the first lady Mrs. Senator Remi Tinubu is championing to bring an end the affliction in the land and make Nigerians happy.