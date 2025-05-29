Insecurity: Police Commissioner charges Deltans to collaborate with security agencies

By Owen Akenzua

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, represented by the deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Aina Adesola, has urged the Idjerhe people in Ethiope West Local Government of Delta State to work with security agencies, without, bias to fish out criminals in the community.

He made the call during a crucial security meeting which was held in Idjerhe town of Ethiope West Local Government to brainstorm on how to tackle the rise in kidnapping, herders’ attacks and other social vices across the locality.

The Commissioner, who visited the Area on a fact-finding visit to brainstorm with the kingdom’s representatives to fashion out ways to ameliorate the recent attacks by alleged Fulani herders which has caused security rift in the kingdom, noted that the police are abreast with the happenings in the kingdom and pledged that they are ready to work to put a stop to the menace.

The Ethiope West Council Chairman, Hon Christian Onogba expressed concern at the rate of criminal attacks in the locality, describing it as worrisome and unfortunate.

The Council Chairman while attributing the rise in insecurity in not only Idjerhe Kingdom but Ethiope West at large, enumerated the issues to alleged Fulani herders’ attacks and kidnapping, drug abuse, cattle rustling and cultism, calling on every Idjerhe son to work with the government and the king to curtail the vices.

The meeting was held with the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, the Chiefs and selected representatives from the 97 Communities in the Kingdom.

Visiting with the Commissioner of Police were the Sapele Area Commander, the Divisional Police officer in Jesse town and Sapele command.