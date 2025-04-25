Insecurity: Nigerian Govs set up committee to collaborate with security agencies

By Tunde Opalana

Concerned about the troubling security infractions in parts of the country, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) will set up a subcommittee to work with the heads of security agencies for a collaborative approach for immediate solution to the security of the country.

The Forum is confident that technology-driven solutions presented by the Chief of the Defense Staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa, could be a right direction in addressing security challenges in the country.

The decision was taken at the 2nd meetings by of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum held on Wednesday in Abuja.

In a communique read by Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma on Thursday, the NGF the presentation by the Chief of Defense Staff on an innovative security initiative aimed at strengthening national and subnational capacity for early threat detection and coordinated response.

Gov. Uzodinma said “the Forum received a . The project envisions the phased deployment of advanced technology and infrastructure to improve surveillance, crisis management, and public safety. Governors expressed support for the initiative’s objectives and underscored the importance of technology-driven solutions in addressing evolving security challenges at the state level.

“Governors also commended the Chief of Defence Staff and indeed the Nigerian military for these valuable propositions and initiatives.”

Speaking on other issues discussed at the meeting, he said the Forum received a presentation from the Minister of Housing and Urban Development on unlocking the economic potential of land through a federal-state partnership for land reform.

“The Minister outlined ongoing housing initiatives under the Renewed Hope Programme and proposed a comprehensive land registration reform to formalise land ownership, enhance tenure security, and boost internally generated revenue across states.

Governors welcomed the initiative, noting its potential to catalyze investment, improve urban planning, and enhance land-based revenue generation.”

Other far reaching decisions during the meeting as contained in the communique are “the Forum received a presentation on a proposed strategic partnership with Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited (PSGN) aimed at revitalizing the electricity distribution sector through private sector investment.

“Under the proposed agreement, PSGN will assume operational control of select distribution companies (Discos), introduce advanced smart grid technologies, and establish a meter production facility to enhance service delivery and energy across states.

“The Forum noted that the partnership seeks to improve electricity distribution efficiency, support job creation through local manufacturing, and relieve states of legacy sector liabilities.”

Uzodinma said governors received the proposal and would examine the opportunities and benefits therein.