Insecurity: Nigeria under siege by bandits, says Danjuma

BY OKERAFOR ATHANATIUS

Former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd,) has again asked Nigerians to defend themselves against armed bandits, saying the country is under siege.

Danjuma made the disclosure while speaking on the occasion of the official Coronation and Presentation of Staff of office to the new Aku Uka, His Majesty Manu Ishaku Adda Ali.

At the event held at Wukari town, headquarters of the the Kwararrafa Kingdom, the Elder Statesman noted that his earlier call on Nigerians to defend themselves against armed foreign bandits was taken for granted and the result is clear for everyone to see.

“In 2017 when I called on the people to defend themselves, a kangaroo Commission of enquiry was set up to investigate me and they said I was lying because there was no evidence.

“Today in the country, there is evidence everywhere, the foreign bandits are killing and taking over lands in all the place”.

“I will not give you arms, you have to find out how the bandits got theirs and find yours too,” he said.

He further called on the new Aku Uka to unite his people to enable them effectively defend themselves against the enemies of the Country.

In his remarks, Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku while presenting the staff of office to the Aku Uka, urged him to unite all his subjects for a peaceful prosperous kingdom and state.

Ishaku, who congratulated Ali on his elevation as the supreme leader of the Kwararafa Kingdom, urged him to use his wealth of experience to attract peace and develop the state.

Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto urged the youths of Wukari to listen to the Aku Uka for a peaceful election come 2023 and beyond.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alh. Bello Yero urged the monarch to work with the other traditional rulerss in the state to promote peace across the State.

In his response, Ali, the new Aku Uka and Chairman, Taraba Traditional Council pledged to work hard to ensure peace, unity and progress of the State and Nigeria.

The Daily Times gathered that the official coronation and Presentation of Staff of office to the Aku Uka was witnessed by thousands of people prominent among them was the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Susan, traditional rulers from all over the country, Government officials among others.

It was also gathered by our Correspondent that the new Aku Uka got his appointment in 2021 by Governor Darius Ishaku following the demise of Dr Shekarau Angyu Massa Ibi Juicy II who ruled for 45 years.

