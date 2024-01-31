Insecurity: NASS unhappy, Atiku knocks Tinubu

… Senate invites Service Chiefs, HoR to convey Legislative security summit

…PDP presidential candidate says Nigeria drowning in ocean of insecurity

…as lawmakers adjourn to campaign for Saturday’s bye- elections, re- run polls

By Tunde Opalana

Both chambers of the National Assembly NASS expressed derp displeasure and grave concern over the worsening security situations in parts of the country.

The festering insecurity situations angered the Senate to once again invite the security Service Chiefs in the country to the hallowed chamber to give stewardship on efforts put in place to checkmate the frightening spate of insecurity in the country.

The heads of the Nigerian armed forces are expected at the National Assembly next week to brief the lawmakers on efforts towards taming insecurity and challenges faced.

This invitation is a renewed call coming on the heels of a similar invitation in December 2023, which was not honoured before the lawmakers went on recess.

Following different concerns raised by five senators through points of order, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio called for a closed session during which issues relating to the hydra- headed security challenges across states of the nation were discussed.

Resuming plenary after almost two hours at executive session, the Senate President announced the resolution to dialogue with the executive arm to find solution to the teething problem.

Presented in form of a motion a motion “on the spate of insecurity in Nigeria” sponsored by the entire 109 senators, by the Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate notes with sadness the rising spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry, and other criminal activities in the nation.

Presenting the motion, Bamidele said “the Senate notes with sadness the rising spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry, and other criminal activities in the nation.

“Senate further notes the recent killings in Agata local government area of Benue State, which led to lost of lives, including security personnel and wanting destruction of properties as well as the brutal killings of eleven residents of Logo local government area of Benue State.

“Senate equally notes the various kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory where victims have been killed after collecting ransom.

“Senate is also aware of several cases of kidnappings all over the country where huge ransom had been paid and several of the victims still got killed.

“Senate is also aware that the recent killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti had further aggravated the level of insecurity in the country.

“Senate notes the unfortunate bomb explosion at Bodija in Ibadan Oyo State where no less than five lives were lost and several residential houses, schools, hotels, and religious centres were destroyed.

“The Senate equally notes the killing of several residents of Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi communities in Plateau State.”

Reading the resolutions agreed upon, the Leader said ” that the Senate do invoke its earlier resolutions to invite the security chiefs for an interactive session with the Senate with a view to resolving the insecurity that is plaguing the country.”

The Senate then observe a minute silence in honour of the departed.

Commenting after the prayers were unanimously supported, Senate President , Akpabio said the Senate will also fix a time to discuss the outcome of the meeting with the service chiefs with President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio said “we have a responsibility to collaborate with the executive and contribute our ideas to ensure that our constituents and ourselves, including our children can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Security is everybody’s business, and without security, we can not have progress.

“We are very determined to make laws and pass resolutions aimed at ensuring rapid progress of the country and the immediate improvement of the Nigerian economy.

“This will not be possible without a secured nation. We will take this up with Mr. President after interaction with security chiefs.

Speaker, House of Representatives also in his welcome address to honourable members at the beginning of plenary dwell extensively on insecurity.

He said: “Honourable colleagues, I address you today not just as the Speaker of the House of Representatives but as a concerned citizen, deeply troubled by the widespread insecurity that grips our country. Indeed, Nigeria stands at a crucial juncture, facing formidable challenges that test our resolve, unity, and spirit. The threats of insurgency are severely testing the peace and stability of our country, the rise in kidnapping for ransom and the unsettling unrest and crises across all the six geopolitical zones.

“Families and communities have endured immense hardships, and our hearts go out to all those affected by these tumultuous events. We are particularly saddened by the tragic and senseless murder of our daughters, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and Folorunsho Ariyo; the heinous murder of over 30 people in Plateau State, as well as many others who have fallen victim to the mindless acts of terror in the last few weeks.

“We also remember those who lost their lives in the blast in Ibadan triggered by explosives stored by illegal miners. May we rise and observe a minute of silence in their honour.”

Continuing, the Speaker lamented that for too long, the country had been caught in the vicious grip of insecurity, a malaise that he said had spread its tentacles far and wide, sparing no one in its wake.

Despite numerous security measures, Speaker Abbas said “the menace continues to thrive, mocking our efforts and challenging our resolve to build a cohesive, peaceful and prosperous nation.”

He added; “It is a stark reminder that the conventional approaches to security we have espoused for so long are no longer sufficient. The time has come to think out of the box and adopt new and contemporary strategies that better respond to the complexities of our current challenges.”

While commending the “patriotic and brave security forces” for their “heroism and sacrifice,” the Speaker stated that the time had come for the forces to review their approaches and strategies, innovate and adapt. “The enemy evolves, and so must we. I challenge you to rise to this occasion, to demonstrate the indomitable spirit for which you are known, and to do more in safeguarding the lives and properties of our people,” he said.

The Speaker also noted that “in these trying times, President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, GCFR, had exhibited exemplary leadership through a proactive approach. He said the President’s recent interventions and directives for more action by security agencies were timely and reflective of his deep-seated resolve to restore peace and order.

“Indeed, the time has come for the President to demand greater performance and accountability from our service chiefs and all security and enforcement agencies. I implore the President not to shy away from making the tough decisions. If necessary, we must not hesitate to enact changes within our security apparatus, for the cost of inaction is far too great to bear,” he stated.

Speaker Abbas said in light of the challenges, he would propose convening a National Legislative Security Summit, which would serve as a crucible for ideas, where stakeholders from diverse sectors – security, traditional and religious institutions, academia, civil society, and more – would forge enduring solutions to our security woes.

However, former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar slammed President Bola Tinubu for his lack of political will to end insecurity in the country.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented that the nation is drowning in the ocean of insecurity under the Tinubu – led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Atiku took to his X- handle of Tuesday to castigate the President for his seeming indifference to ending insecurity.

He said “Tinubu is playing fiddle while Nigeria is drowning in the ocean of insecurity. To imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit while kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90m ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among other regular tragedies besetting Nigerians.

“If the shoes are too big for Emilokan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another Tourist-in-Chief. The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy. -AA”

Meanwhile, the lawmakers have adjourned to February 6, 2024 (one week) in order to participate in the by-elections campaigns for the elections taking place on Saturday.