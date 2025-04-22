Insecurity: Namadi disagreed with Danjuma on self defence

…says we haven’t got to that level

By Tom Okpe

Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has disagreed with former Minister of Defence, Lt Gen TY Danjuma, Rtd, on the aspect of self defence, as a result of incessant killings and kidnapping across the country.

The Governor spoke on Monday, when he featured on ‘Sunrise Daily’, a programme on Channels Television.

Recall that Gen Danjuma Rtd, on Saturday called on Nigeria’s to apply self defence, taking up personal responsibilities for their safety, since there seems to be no proper defence, protection of lives and property, from the Government.

Danjuma said recent incidents of kidnapping and violent attacks have further demonstrated that the Government cannot be solely relied upon to protect citizens.

He said: “We have experienced kidnapping, the threat of kidnapping will continue until we, every one of us, rise up and defend ourselves.

“It is quite clear, Government alone cannot do it. I have warned a very long time ago, in a speech in Wukari, that our people must be prepared to defend themselves.”

However, Governor Namadi warned that allowing Nigerians to bear arms in defence would lead to anarchy, pointing that, “Gen Danjuma as a very senior security person, should be respected.

“But if he says that citizens should be allowed to defend themselves, I think you are causing anarchy. His words need to be analysed carefully.”

The Governor insisted that alternative solutions, like dialogue and engagement, are more effective than taking up arms, insisting that alternative solutions, like dialogue and engagement, are more effective than taking up arms.

Citing the farmer/herder conflict in Jigawa, Namadi said his administration resolved the crisis through dialogue and involvement of traditional rulers saying: “Like I said, what we did in Jigawa, if we allowed the people to defend themselves, that means you are causing crisis between farmers and herders.

“But when we came in, we deployed a lot of strategies, including dialogue and trying as much as possible to engage traditional rulers and stakeholders, from both farmers and herders side.”

Namadi said the intervention led to the formation of a committee to reconcile the Parties involved in the crisis.

The Governor added that the peace initiative has enabled farmers and herders to “work together, interact together and live their normal lives together.

“So, I think the Government is doing its best, both at Federal and different State levels. The issue of asking people to defend themselves, I think we have not reached that level yet,” he added.