Insecurity: Mayaki commends Okpebholo, police commissioner for averting bloodbath in Benin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. John Mayaki has commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for his swift and coordinated intervention that averted what could have been a major bloodbath in Benin city following violent clashes in Ogheghe community.

There was tension in the sleepy Ogheghe and Ohoghobi communities in Ovia North East local government area at the weekend when angry youths reacted to the alleged killing of a young man, Chigozie Ifeonu by a bike rider in the Hausa settlement of the community.

The situation which almost degenerated into a conflagration between the Hausa community and the natives was brought under control by the governor and the commissioner of police and peace has since returned to the communities.

“This is a demonstration of proactive leadership and a deep commitment to peace, security, and justice on the part of the governor”, Mayaki said.

“The governor has once again shown that leadership is about action”, Mayaki said in a statement. “His prompt intervention save the state from what could have been a tragic and destabilizing conflict”.

According to Mayaki, the prompt deployment of the Government House Security Team led by the Chief Security Officer (CSO), the governor’s Principal Security Officer, and members of the Edo Special Security Squad was responsible in calming tensions.

“The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, along with officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) and other agencies, who coordinated a subsequent peace and reconciliation meeting between the two warring communities, must also be commended.

He also commended local leaders, including the Okhaighele of Ogheghe Community, Mr. Johnson Osahen, for what he called their “maturity and restraint,” noting that community cooperation was key to restoring calm.