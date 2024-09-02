Insecurity: Matawalle, CDS, other Service chiefs move to Sokoto to flush out bandits in N’West

…We can’t tolerate this anymore, says Minister

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle has expressed deep concern over the tempo of activities of terrorists and bandits terrorising Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and kebbi states residents and environs.

Consequently, he has directed the Chief of Defence Staff and other Service Chiefs to move along with him to Sokoto the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Division covering Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi States to halt the worrisome activities of terrorists.

“This is part of an intensified effort by the Federal Government to rid the North West of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism,” he stated.

This was contained in a statement issued by Director of Information and Public Relations Ministry of Defence, Dr. Henshaw Ogubike, at the weekend in Abuja.

“This strategic move underscores the unwavering commitment of government to restoring peace and security in the region. While in the North West, they will supervise operations and ensure that terrorists commander Bello Turji and his bandits gang are flushed out.”

The statement stated that “these criminal bandits have been circulating videos of a Nigerian military Armoured vehicle that was stuck in a water logged area and late in the night the officers were asked to withdraw to avoid being ambushed by bandits, later in the night the bandits went to the water logged area, recording video of the Armoured vehicle that was stuck and celebrating it.”

“This incident happened in kwashabawa, Zurmi local government Area of Zamfara state. This is not acceptable as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been given great support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the minister said.

The Federal Government is deeply concerned about the persistent threat posed by banditry and terrorism in the North West particularly.

“We are ready to deploy all necessary assets to ensure that these criminal elements are flushed out and peace is restored to our communities. We must move against these terrorists to enable our people to move freely.

The time is up for these bandits and terrorists as increased and consistent operations will weaken all their bases”, Dr Matawalle stated.

Matawalle called on the Armed forces of Nigeria to flush out the bandits and terrorists, stating that his presence in the North West will ginger our armed forces.

He assured the people of sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi states and the entire North West region that the security forces will not leave any stone unturned until they flush out the bandits.

“I will be on ground in the North West with the CDS and other military chiefs, leading our brave men and women in uniform”.

Equally, the Minister of State for Defence called on the people of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi states to remain vigilant and cooperate with the Security forces.

He reiterated the federal government’s resolve to protect lives and properties of all Nigerians, stating that “security and well-being of the people remain the government’s top priority.”