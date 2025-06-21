Insecurity: Kogi Not Hub For Criminals, Gov Ododo Warns

By Tom Okpe

Governor of Kogi state, Ahmed Usman Ododo has stated that the North-Central State will not be a fertile land and destination for criminals to hide and be carrying out their nefarious activities.

According to the Governor, there has been influx of criminals as a result of pushback from the North-east and North-west region but the State was dealing with them decisively.

Governor Ododo made this known, while addressing journalists during his official visit to the Party’s National Working Committee, NWC, led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Secretariat, Buhari House Abuja, on Friday.

He noted that Kogi borders 10 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as such, experiences one form of insecurity or the other but what was being faced in the ‘Confluence City,’ and the country generally, could be brought down through collective efforts.

Ododo said in the last 14 months, his administration has made significant strides, from stabilising security architecture to boosting agricultural productivity, driving infrastructural development and expanding access to social services across the State.

“We have over 32 mineral deposits in commercial quantity, but they have never worked for our dear State. In Kogi, we have arable land, good for any kind of crops but has never been put to use. This is part of those things that constitute insecurity.

“Recently, the influx of criminals, cannot abide in the forest. The influx of these criminals is the result of pushback from the Northeast and Northwest. Let me tell you, security issues or security strategies are not being discussed in the public.

“I can tell you, Kogi State is not a fertile land. It’s not a free destination for them to come and trade. We are dealing with them decisively. They are hearing it. We don’t make noise.

“They always come in their numbers, but they go in their zeros. They will come with their hand-sets ringing, but as soon as they step into the State, that number will never be available. We are dealing with them,” he said.

The Governor also, pledged his unflinching royalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his predecessor, former Governor Yahaya Bello and the Party for his elevation to the plum office.

On his predecessor, Bello he said: “Let me tell you, any river that forgets its source, will soon get dred. Any child that gets angry with the father is one whose birth identity is not well clarified, he is a bastard.

“My boss and father, Alhaji Bello, picked me from nowhere, as I was not born with a spoon, talk more of classification, he picked me, dusted and made me a human being, which will always remain fresh to him.

God has used him to pick me up, that same point is still very fresh in me.

“Yahaya Bello is my boss. He is my leader, my mentor. He can get angry with me as a father. Please, if you observe or you get a feel of my boss angry with me, please just go and plead with him on my behalf.

“I want to appreciate Mr President, he sent a signal. He supported me. He doesn’t know me from anywhere. But he sent his own support and that support, I am holding so dearly,” Ododo stated.

In his remarks, Ganduje lauded the Governor for his recognition of the Party and harmonious relationship with his successor, saying the APC intellectual wing, ‘The Progressive Institute” is embarking on a research to determine what is responsible for the friction between predecessors and successors; Presidents, Governors and their deputies.

“This is a problem that we have in Nigeria today, the relationship between a successor and a predecessor, you know our Party, we are not governing by trial, beating about the bush and not by meddling with the poor. We are governing with knowledge.

“Therefore, Mr Governor, the intellectual wing of our Party will conduct a research to find out what is the problem with succession. You should not be surprised when our researcher comes to you and asks you some questions. I think you have the knowledge,” he said.