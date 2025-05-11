Insecurity in Northern region escalating, requires urgent action for push back– Sultan 

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Insecurity in the Northern region has reached an alarming stage requiring urgent steps to address and push back the ugly trend seeking to end our livelihoods, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has said.

Addressing the situation as alarming, he lamented the escalating rate of Kidnapping, Killings, banditry, rape, armed robbery and communal clashes.

Speaking at a joint meeting of the Northern State Governors Forum and Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna, on Saturday, the Sultan called on the Governors in the region to join forces in providing a lasting solution to the disturbing security situation.

Stressing the importance of unity among Northern states, he added that together, the region can overcome challenges and stand firm against setbacks.

Also, the Sultan touched on the poverty and hardship ravaging the region, noting that proper measures are required to sustain unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

The joint meeting, attended by several state governors, including Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago was held to discuss ways to address security challenges and promote development in the region.

The Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern State Governors Forum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, called for redoubled security efforts and concrete actions to tackle the Almajiri phenomenon and youth unemployment.