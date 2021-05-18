Insecurity: IGP launches new operation for South East

*Says IPOB, ESN constituting security threat

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has charged officers and men of the police force to make a statement by taking the battle to the doorstep of criminal elements in the South East region.

This is as he noted that the conduct of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) is causing security threats in the region.

Speaking at the flagged off of a special operation for the Southeast geo-political zone code-named “Operation Restore Peace” in Enugu, Baba expressed dismay over the insecurity situation in the Southeast.

He disclosed that the responsibility of the police is to restore law and order adding that the police under the current dispensation will not shy away from its primary mandate of securing the lives and property of the citizens.

According to him the “Operation RP” was conceptualized to achieve this goal adding it will take place simultaneously in all the states in the Southeast.

He said, “There must come a time in the life of a nation when we, as a people, must strengthen our will, and resolve to mobilise and deploy all our assets towards confronting these criminal elements, take the battle to their doorsteps, and make a clear statement that the few deviants within us cannot and will not re-order our cherished national values.

The time is now. Today’s launch of ‘Operation RP’ by the Nigeria Police is aimed in this direction and it follows the directives of Mr. President to the Nigeria Police to re-evaluate and employ new operational strategies to stem the tide of violence and secessionist agenda not only in the South East but across the country.

“The trend has of late been laced with inter-ethnic intolerance and separatist agitation as championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“The separatist agenda of this group has assumed an armed dimension in which important political and community leaders as well as personnel and assets of the Nigeria Police, Military and other security agencies are being constantly targeted in clearly well-coordinated, premeditated violent attacks in the region.

Aside from this, the deepening inter-ethnic prejudice and intolerance in the region is also occasioning unjustifiable inter-ethnic violence and counter-violence. Apart from the massive loss of property and fatalities to lives, the violent campaigns are beginning to have a damaging effect on the socio-economic development of the region.

“This trend is being compounded by the illegal proliferation of firearms as well as the deployment of the social media by the leadership of IPOB to indoctrinate, misinform, and misdirect south easterners towards the path of violent separatism.

This evolving trend constitutes a major threat to our nation’s internal security and national unity and, hence, requires urgent sets of all-inclusive actions in order to roll back the disastrous tide.

“Violent agitation and associated crimes, particularly, those that endanger the lives, property and livelihood of the civil populace and threaten our national unity, peace and security in the form being currently noticed do not and can never represent our traditional values as a people.

Unfortunately, the current armed campaign by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) is constituting a major threat not only to these values, but to our national security and peaceful co-existence as a nation.

“Indeed, the resort to terror tactics, disregard to constitutional processes and disrespect for democratic standards to advance their interests of creating an ungovernable space in the region informed the decision of the Federal Government to outlaw IPOB.

According to Baba, “In spite of this, and despite the concerted efforts of State Governors, revered Traditional Rulers, religious Bodies and well-meaning personalities in the Zone, the group continues to widen their armed insurrection and destabilizing campaigns with fatal consequences.

This they are doing without regard to the fact that no nation develops to its optimal potential in an environment where constitutional governance and national harmony are threatened by violent insurrection as being championed by them.

The IGP called for support from people, media and other sister security agencies to end the insecurity in the south east region.

“The key factor in addressing the prevailing security threats in the South East is that we should as a people, be determined to build a consensus, partner in condemning any act of criminality, and resolve to work with the Police and other security agencies towards identifying, isolating and bringing the criminal elements within our communities to deserved justice.

“While we shall do all within our powers and means to achieve these tasks, we do acknowledge that we cannot do it alone. Indeed, no Police agency anywhere in the world, no matter how well-trained, equipped or motivated, can solely achieve its security and safety mandate without the support of the community.

Consequently, we shall be collaborating closely with the Armed Forces, the intelligence community and other sister security agencies in this operation.

In order to fully achieve the objectives of this special operation we also solicit the full support of the civil populace, particularly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth associations, market bodies, cultural associations and professionals among others.

“Permit me to also use this opportunity to specially appeal for the support and understanding of media practitioners across the print, electronic and the social media.

While their roles in advancing the freedom of information principle is appreciated, patriotism and ethical values place an obligation on them to avoid sensational and unverified reportage on internal security operations.

This is because; it can mislead and create unjustifiable sense of insecurity among the citizens, while unwittingly advancing the interests of the criminal elements.

“The launch of ‘Operation RP’ in Enugu today is the first in the line of our strategic Action Plan to restore peace across the country and in the coming days the special operation will be extended to other parts of the country to address peculiar crimes including banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery in other geopolitical Zones.

It is to be emphasized that ‘Operation RP’ will cover all the States within the South East Geopolitical Zone. I am confident that with the support of all strategic stakeholders, the operation will in due course; change the current security narratives in the Zone for good”, he stated.

Earlier in his speech, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuayi described the flag off of “Operation Restore Peace” as timing of the special operation as timely and compelling considering the security challenges in the region pledging his support towards the success of the operation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...