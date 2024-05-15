Insecurity: How Dangote Cement workers were kidnapped in Edo

By Titus Akhigbe

No fewer than 15 workers of the Dangote Cement Company were reportedly kidnapped on Monday evening at Okpella in Edo State when they were returning from work.

An eye witness account said the abducted workers were inside the staff bus when they were ambushed on their way home.His words:”the workers were returning from work when they were ambushed by suspected bandits at Okpella.Alot of them were kidnapped and taken into the bush.Some workers who attempted to escape were shot.Some are battling for their lives right now in various hospitals”

Edo State Police Command released a press statement on Tuesday titled “Attack on a commercial bus and kidnap of passengers at Okpella in Edo “.

According to the press statement signed by SP Chidi Nwabuzor, Police Public relations officer,”On 13th May 2024 at about 2200hrs the Divisional Police Officer of Okpella Division, Edo State received a distress call from the head of security to Dangote Cement Factory Okpella, Edo State that at about 1800hrs a bus conveying Dangote Cement workers from the factory moving to Okpella Town was attacked by the hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers and took some passengers into the bush.

“Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer mobilised his Operatives, Vigilantes group, and the Hunters into the forest for a vigorous bush combing operations to rescue the victims unhurt and to arrest the kidnappers. In the process, one Omoba “M” whose other names are unknown was rescued, and at a look, it was discovered that he was with some bullet injuries on the back, shot by the hoodlums. He was immediately rushed to Halimatu Musa Hospital for medical attention

“One other victim who was earlier shot at the point of the attack and another victim one Victor Okon, were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Funsho Adegboye gave a marching order to the Divisional Police Officer Okpella Division, the Vigilantes group and the Hunters to intensify the bush combing exercise in ensuring a speedy rescue of the remaining victims and to effect the arrest of the kidnappers.

“The CP gave this directive during his visit to Dangote Cement Factory Okpella and the Halimatu Musa Hospital, where he met with the injured victims of the kidnap”,said the Police image maker