Insecurity: Gunmen attack advance convoy of Buhari’s aides

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Presidential guards, on Tuesday, repelled an attack by gunmen suspected to be bandits on the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

While describing the unfortunate incident as sad and unwelcome, the presidency confirmed that the gallant Presidential Guards successfully repelled the attack.

“The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura,” the statement read in part.

The attack on the President’s advance team is the latest in the series of criminal activities by the outlaws who have continued to terrorise communities in the North West and parts of the north-central region of the country.

On Wednesday last week, bandits invaded a mining site at Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State where some persons were killed, and others abducted.

Thirteen policemen and civilians reportedly lost their lives to the incident while four Chinese nationals were among the victims said to have been kidnapped.

Amid reports that about 30 bodies of soldiers, who had responded to a distress call on the attack were recovered from the bush, the Nigerian Army authorities said “a number of personnel paid the supreme price in the fierce firefight that ensued”.

Meanwhile, residents within the area surrounding a prison in the Kuje area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday night, reported hearing gunshots.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy at the time of this report, there were unconfirmed reports that gunmen were attacking the prison.

Efforts to reach Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, were not successful as she didn’t respond to calls or messages.

Explosions were also said to have been heard in the area.

A resident of the area, who spoke with The Cable, an online medium, on Tuesday night, said some men were seen running through the school within the neighbourhood of the prison.

“There has been serious shooting from the prison area for over 30 minutes. A number of unknown men were seen running through the Government Secondary School premises from only God knows where,” the resident, who didn’t want to be named, said.

“We don’t know who they are. There was a sound like collapsing zinc and before we knew it, some men were seen running through the back, down to the empty school land, “he added.

