Insecurity: Don’t abdicate responsibility, return to Nigeria now, CP-PDP to Tinubu

By Tunde Opalana

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) demanded that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should immediately return from Europe or be considered to have abdicated his office as President.

The Conference, after its Polity Review session on Friday posited that President Tinubu cannot afford to continue to stay in the safety and comfort of a foreign nation while his own country is being decimated by the worst form of insecurity and economic depression in her history.

The CP-PDP said the Conference is “heavily appalled that at the time the President, as the Commander- in-Chief is expected to lead from the front to check the mindless killings in various parts of the country, he is rather missing in action in far-away Europe, leaving his citizens to the mercies of killers, marauders and bandits.”

Barr. Obinna Nwachukwu, Protem National Coordinator, CP-PDP in a statement Friday in Abuja said “President Tinubu’s continued absence at this time, despite the wailing of his citizens across the country amounts to desertion of his Constitutional duties and gross display of insensitivity to the sufferings of Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Governor AbdulRazaq Receives New Kwara CP

“Such insensitivity is in total disregard and gross violation of Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which expressly provided that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

The CP-PDP therefore demanded that “President Tinubu should show the expected leadership by immediately returning to the country and taking decisive steps to end the tide of killings and guarantee the safety and welfare of the citizens.”