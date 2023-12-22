Insecurity: Doctor killed, daughter kidnapped as gunmen invade Kwara community

A medical practitioner, David Adefikayo, has reportedly been killed by unknown gunmen who attacked his home in the Kambi community along the Ilorin/Jebba Expressway in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Naija News learnt that the doctor’s sixteen-year-old daughter was also kidnapped during the attack, which has the residents in a sorry state.

It was gathered that the gunmen forcefully entered the residence of Adefikayo, who served as the Medical Director of Dafikayo Clinic in Kambi.

READ ALSO: Dangote Refinery receives another one million barrels

The attack reportedly occurred at approximately 8:30 pm on Thursday, with the gunmen firing their weapons indiscriminately before fatally shooting the doctor.

At present, the motives behind this heinous act remain unclear. No further information has been provided as of the time of writing this report.

According to The PUNCH, a relative of the deceased who wished to remain anonymous shared the horrifying details of the incident and expressed their deep shock and grief.

She said, “The assailants, whose motives remain unclear, gained entry into Dr Adefikayo’s home around 8.30pm, and despite the doctor’s desperate pleas and offers of money or any other possessions they might wish to take, the gunmen remained resolute in their deadly intent, tragically executing their horrific mission in front of his horrified wife and children.

“Adding to the family’s anguish, the assailants abducted the youngest child of the deceased, a 16-year-old girl, before fleeing the scene.”

Fortunately, the abducted girl was released on Friday and has since been reunited with the rest of the family.

Confirming the attack, the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Ejire-Adeyemi Adetoun, said the command is investigating the attack.

The news platform quoted the police mouthpiece to have said in Ilorin that the command had launched a manhunt as the operatives led by the DPO of Kambi/Oloru Divisional Police Headquarters are currently combing the bush in Moro and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of the state.