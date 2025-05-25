Insecurity: Army arrests 3 foreign Fulanis, 2 Chadians in Plateau

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of three Fulanis and two Chadians who claimed to be working in a factory in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The search for immigrants intensified after military Chiefs told President Bola Tinubu that the terrorists killing citizens in Plateau and Benue States are foreign herders.

Speaking on Saturday in a statement, the Defence Headquarters said the arrested individuals are suspected to be terrorists.

According to the statement issued by Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye said the individuals claimed to be working with an international company based in Jos.

Kangye said they were arrested between May 15 and 20, 2025.

“Troops arrested 3 foreign Fulani migrants and 2 Chadians who claimed to be working with an international company in Jos North LGA of Plateau State. The suspects were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.

The statement also noted that troops of Operation DELTA SAFE also foiled oil theft worth over N533,509,520.00 during the week under review.

“Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over N533,509,520.00 only during the week under review. The breakdown indicates: 550,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 13,710 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 350 litres of DPK. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 45 crude oil cooking ovens, 30 dugout pits, 16 boats, 37 storage tanks, 11 drums and 18 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and 4 vehicles. Furthermore, 51 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered, ” he said.

The Defence Headquarters stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained focused on its determination to defeat terrorism, banditry, and other criminalities in the country in order to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

“Troops of AFN under the leadership of Gen CG Musa are determined, poised and not resting on their oars as the AFN is not negotiating its resolve to restore peace to the troubled region while taking care of troops’ welfare, most importantly, ” Kangye said.