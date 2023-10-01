Insecurity affecting Niger’s tourism devt, Commissioner laments

BY SAKA BOLAJI

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Niger State, Hon. Fatima Adamu, has highlighted insecurity as one of the major challenges hindering the development of tourism sites in the state.

She emphasized that certain tourism sites in various Local Government Areas could have been opened as attractions, but the prevailing insecurity has been a significant obstacle.

She made these remarks during a conversation with journalists as part of the 2023 World Tourism Day celebration, which centered on the theme, ‘Tourism and Green Investment.’

According to her, tourism could have served as a substantial source of revenue for the state, if not for the activities of bandits, which have been a deterrent.

In her words, “The challenges I face in promoting tourism in Niger State include funding and insecurity because some of these places cannot be accessed due to security concerns.”

She specifically mentioned the Kwangugari site, which houses the Gadan Allah, as an example of a potential tourism site that is now inaccessible due to insecurity.

However, the commissioner assured that the state governor is making efforts to ensure that the situation is brought under control for the smooth operation of tourism in Niger State.

“We have numerous tourism sites in Niger State, but not all of them are functioning optimally, and I am doing my utmost to make them operational. I am eager to activate all the tourism sites in Niger State and seek investors to invest in the state, as Niger State is a hub of tourism.”

Adamu listed some of the existing tourist sites in Niger State, including Zuma Rock, Gurara Falls, Shagunu Beach, Dutse Malolo (a lesser-known beach in her local government), and Gada Allah (a natural bridge that is relatively unknown).

She concluded by stating, “I am working diligently to activate all these sites.”

The Commissioner for Transport, Ladidi Kuta, who represented the state’s deputy governor, also noted that tourism in the state faced a period of stagnation in the past but assured that the present government is keen to engage development partners who will collaborate to open up most of the sites.

