Innovating Through Code: Ojugo Samson’s Journey in Tech

Ojugo Samson is a trailblazing tech innovator known for his expertise in software development, AI, and digital transformation. With a passion for problem-solving through code, he has built a career around leveraging technology to create impactful solutions.

From his early days as a self-taught programmer to leading groundbreaking projects, Samson’s journey highlights resilience, creativity, and a commitment to advancing the tech ecosystem. His work spans various domains, including automation, cybersecurity, and AI-driven applications, making him a key figure in shaping the future of technology, in an interview with our reporter:

Can you tell us about your journey into the world of technology?

My journey into tech started out of pure curiosity. I’ve always been fascinated by how technology powers the world around us, and that curiosity led me to explore software development. Over the past five years, I have specialized in PHP and Laravel, building secure, scalable, and high-performance applications.

I’ve had the privilege of working on projects across multiple industries, from legal tech to fintech and logistics. These experiences have shaped my expertise in backend engineering, API development, and automation. More than just writing code, I am passionate about problem-solving, mentoring, and contributing to the tech ecosystem through knowledge sharing.

You’re currently the Lead Software Engineer at Cargoplug, which was part of Techstars 2024. What does your role entail?

Cargoplug is solving one of the biggest challenges in logistics – making cross-border shipping easier and more efficient. As the Lead Software Engineer, I oversee the backend architecture, ensuring our systems are secure, scalable, and optimized for performance.

I work closely with the team to interpret business logic and translate it into seamless software solutions. From integrating automation tools to optimizing API performance, my role is about building technology that simplifies global trade for businesses and individuals across Africa. In a way, I see myself as a solution provider – using code to drive efficiency and innovation in logistics.

Cargoplug is revolutionizing logistics in Africa. How has your work contributed to solving key challenges in the industry?

The logistics industry faces major pain points, including long transit times, high shipping costs, regulatory hurdles, and lack of shipment visibility. My work at Cargoplug focuses on addressing these challenges through technology.

Using PHP and Laravel, I have built and optimized several key modules that enhance B2B, B2C, and B2B2C operations. Some of these solutions include: Automated import/export systems to streamline shipment processing.

A local and international pickup system for better customer convenience.

for better customer convenience. A digital wallet system for secure transactions within the platform.

for secure transactions within the platform. An API for third-party business integrations , enabling seamless collaboration.

, enabling seamless collaboration. A smart address system , allowing customers to use our warehouse addresses for faster deliveries.

, allowing customers to use our warehouse addresses for faster deliveries. A real-time tracking system, giving customers full visibility into their shipments.

Through these innovations, we are making cross-border trade more accessible and efficient for African businesses.

As a developer with expertise in PHP and Laravel, what are some key projects or innovations you’ve worked on?

Beyond my work at Cargoplug, I have contributed to various projects that solve real-world problems. Some of my key projects include:

NexHRM – A human resource management system with payroll automation, employee performance tracking, and timesheet management.

– A human resource management system with payroll automation, employee performance tracking, and timesheet management. Baxi Promotion Module – A fintech rewards system designed to enhance customer engagement and loyalty.

MyGlit ATS – A scalable applicant tracking system catering to global recruitment needs.

LawPavilion CRM – A customer relationship management tool tailored for legal professionals.

– A customer relationship management tool tailored for legal professionals. LawPavilion Store – An e-commerce platform for purchasing legal products and services.

Each of these projects has been instrumental in improving workflow automation, enhancing user experience, and optimizing operational efficiency.

Open source contribution is a big part of the tech community. How are you giving back, and what inspired you to create a Laravel package?

I have always been passionate about open-source contributions, and I believe building a Laravel package is one of the best ways to give back to the community.

Currently, I am working on an order tracking and webhook notification package. This package is designed to help businesses integrate third-party shipping APIs (tailored for the Nigerian and African markets) and provide a unified API wrapper for multiple shipping providers. It also allows users to define their own custom carriers or tracking logic.

My goal is to make logistics and shipping integrations easier for developers, reducing the time and effort required to connect with multiple carriers.

What are some challenges you’ve faced in your tech journey, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges I faced early in my career was financial constraints. Accessing the internet, downloading tutorials, and keeping up with tech trends was difficult.

A turning point came when I was sponsored to attend a coding bootcamp. That experience changed everything for me. I made the most of the opportunity, focusing on building a strong programming foundation and leveraging mentorship from experienced developers.

This experience reinforced the importance of community and continuous learning, which is why I am always eager to mentor others and share knowledge.

What advice would you give to aspiring developers, especially those looking to build a career in tech?

My advice is simple:

Master the fundamentals. Don’t rush into frameworks without a strong foundation in core programming concepts. Build projects. The best way to learn is by doing. Start with small personal projects and gradually take on bigger challenges. Seek mentorship. Find experienced developers who can guide you. Don’t hesitate to ask for help when you’re stuck. Network actively. Join developer communities, attend meetups, and connect with like-minded professionals. Never stop learning. Tech evolves rapidly, so stay curious and keep updating your skills.

What’s next for you in your tech career? Any exciting projects on the horizon?

I aim to contribute more to open-source projects, mentor junior developers, and build solutions that create positive societal impact. My upcoming Laravel package is just the beginning of my journey in expanding the accessibility of scalable logistics technology across Africa and beyond.

Technology has the power to solve real-world problems, and I am excited about playing my part in driving innovation.