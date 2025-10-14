Innoson to build CNG assembly plant in Bayelsa

Nigeria’s leading automobile manufacturer, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Limited, has announced plans to establish a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) assembly plant in Bayelsa State.

Innocent Chukwuma, IVM Chairman and CEO, disclosed this on Monday during a visit to Governor Douye Diri in Yenagoa.

Chukwuma said the project would enhance Bayelsa’s transport system, create jobs, and promote clean energy in line with Nigeria’s renewable energy targets for 2030.

Kamsi Ejiofor, the company’s Corporate Communications Manager, said the plant would generate over 1,000 direct jobs and thousands of indirect opportunities in assembly, maintenance, logistics, and local manufacturing.

“The use of CNG vehicles will save fuel and maintenance costs, improve health, and make Bayelsa a clean energy and technology pioneer,” Ejiofor stated.

Governor Diri welcomed the initiative, saying it aligned with his administration’s plans to industrialise the state and shift from a consumption-based to a production-driven economy.

“It is a welcome development for a CNG vehicle plant to be sited in Bayelsa. Your coming is timely because it is part of our projections for 2026,” Diri said.

The governor announced the formation of a committee led by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, to liaise with Innoson on the project.

Diri assured that Bayelsa had created a conducive environment for investors through peace, infrastructure, and a stable power supply.

“We are ready to partner with you. We are putting in place the right environment to enable investments to thrive,” he added.