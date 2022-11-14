Innocent Ezeokafor dies days after release from kidnappers

Popular Anambra State transporter, Chief Innocent Ezeokafor, has reportedly died.

Reports made available to newsmen on Monday revealed that the managing director of the Ekwulobia Urban Mass Transport Company Limited passed away on Sunday at the Anambra state Teaching Hospital Nnewi.

Naija News understands that Ezeokafor died just a week after he regained freedom from kidnappers.

A group of assailants abducted the deceased on October 19, 2022. Ezeokafor was not released until last week after18 days in captivity.

Reports said his health condition had deteriorated after his release, and he developed complications on Saturday. He was rushed to the teaching hospital, where he later died.

A Voice Is Telling Me To Kill Somebody In Ikoyi Prison – Criminal Tells Court

A Lagos High Court is reportedly left in a puzzle after a criminal declared at the court hearing that a voice is asking him to kill an inmate at the Ikoyi prison where he is locked up, Naija News reports.

The criminal, whose identity is revealed as Nurudeen Bakare, was said to have been arrested and locked up in 2018 after he allegedly stabbed his biological mother to death.

Bakare was said to have lived abroad for 12 years but turned a murderer at 37 years of his age when he killed his mother, Abosede, 65.

Standing trial before Justice Modupe Nico-Clay on Thursday, the defendant, at the commencement of his trial at the court situated at Tafawa Balewa Square, claimed he was a psychiatric patient, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Bakare was reportedly brought from the Ikoyi Custodial Centre and said that he heard voices charging him to kill somebody again in prison.

“I have been hearing voices in the prison that I should kill somebody. It is my mother’s voice that I have been hearing that I must kill somebody in the cell. I even attempted to kill somebody last month on October 11 at the Ikoyi prison,” Bakare said.

Justice Nico-Clay asked the defendant to stop talking, called a prison official into the courtroom, and instructed him to keep the defendant away from other inmates.

The judge adjourned the case till February 2, 2023, for the commencement of trial, Naija News learnt.

