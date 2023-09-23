Ini Edo ignites social media over Mohbad

You don’t need to quarrel when you hear that actress Ini Edo has that title, Mother of Light emblazoned on one of her social media handles.

The actress proved it with her reaction to the death of Afrobeat star, Mohbad, and the social media community really took note of that and reacted with frenzy.

In a series of well-though out posts, the actress seemed to have carried the burden of unraveling the circumstances that killed the musician on her shoulders, tagging both security agencies and whoever needs to help bring justice to the singer.

Well she confirmed that she did not know the act, but was bemused by what he passed through in the hands of his detractors. Her comment section simply glowed on account of this.

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s death controversy is still on. The Nigerian police as part of their investigation into the cause of death exhumed his corpse on Thursday 21st September for a full autopsy.

The Force put out an official statement on their official Instagram handle stating that “the Nigerian Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for the deceased has been successfully completed. Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available.”

