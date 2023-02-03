INEOS Grenadier Partners Coscharis Motors as retail partner in Nigeria

By Temitope Adebayo

INEOS Automotive has named Coscharis Motors as its official retail partner in Nigeria. The country is now the sixth market in Sub-Sahara Africa to join the INEOS Automotive brand, following South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia and Botswana.

The choice of Coscharis, according to Tim Abbott, INEOS Automotive Head of Region South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa, was based on the company’s deep understanding of Nigeria’s automotive market and customers as well as belief in the INEOS Grenadier as a perfect vehicle for Nigeria.

He explained: “We are carefully selecting our partners across the SSA region, to find people who know their local market and customers, and also understand our brand.

“Coscharis Motors shares our belief that the INEOS Grenadier is the perfect vehicle not only for Nigeria, but for the continent. Our shared passion for off-roading, along with their excellent reputation in the automotive industry, makes it the perfect partnership for Grenadier in Nigeria.”

Commenting on this partnership, the President / CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka described the INEOS Grenadier as a perfect option to meet the specific demands of those who need a capable, refined, and reliable off-road vehicle in the sub-Sahara Africa.

“We are proud that INEOS Automotive has appointed Coscharis Motors to represent its brand in Nigeria,” he stated, adding, “This milestone marks another step in the evolution of our company. With our history and experience of the Nigerian market, we know that the INEOS Grenadier is going to be a serious player in the off-road segment.

“We have no doubt that the Grenadier has what it takes to handle Africa’s tough terrain and that it is the perfect option to meet the specific demands of those who need a capable, refined, and reliable off-road vehicle in the region. We look forward to the first customer test drives and hearing public feedback, because this vehicle is definitely going to stir things up in Nigeria.”

