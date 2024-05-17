INEC to Obaseki, Aiyedatiwa: Don’t use incumbency power to deny opposition access to public spaces, facilities

…urges security agencies to prevent violent attacks, negative campaigns

By Tunde Opalana

Governors Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State have been advised not to use power of incumbency to deny opposition parties in their states access to public spaces and facilities during campaigns ahead of governorship elections in their states.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave the charge on Thursday at the second regular quarterly consultative meeting with members of the Inter- Agency Consultative Committee for Election Security (ICCESS) held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He also charged heads of security agencies in the country to mobilize their officers and men to apply rules of engagement in securing coming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The meeting had in attendance representatives of the National Security Adviser and Co-Chair of ICCESS, the Inspector General of Police and representatives of various Security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

The chairman who berated the ugly negative application of power to oppressss parties in the opposition and denying opposition candidates access to public spaces for campaign warned against such anti- democratic tendencies.

He said “the use of the power of incumbency to deny opposition parties and candidates access to public facilities such as Radio and Television stations, public buildings for campaigns and rallies or even outdoor advertising through the imposition of excessive fees and levies often result in the breach of the peace.

“These actions, including the mutual destruction of campaign materials and facilities, violate the provisions of Sections 91 to 97 of the Electoral Act 2022. The security agencies have a duty to ensure the enforcement of the law.”

Prof. Yakubu , therefore charged heads of security agencies at national and state levels to “keep eyes on the electioneering process with a view to preventing violent attacks or negative mobilisation by political parties, candidates and their supporters during their campaigns.”

The Commission sought the collaboration of the security and intelligent community in ensuring the success of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the two states.

“There are two activities relating to the forthcoming Governorship elections that we need to draw your attention to. First is the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the two States that will enable eligible citizens who are not registered voters to do so. Similarly, those who are registered voters will also have the opportunity to transfer their registration from other States of the Federation to Edo and Ondo States or from one location to another within the States.

“Complaints about lost or damaged voters’ cards will be considered during the registration period. The CVR will take place simultaneously in the two States from Monday 27th May 2024 to Wednesday 5th June 2024 from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily including the weekend. During the period, uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) from previous registrations in the two States will also be available for collection by registered voters.

“The CVR will take place at Ward level and our State headquarters. This means that there will be 192 Ward registration centres in Edo State and 203 centres in Ondo State in addition to our State offices in Benin City and Akure, making a total of 397 registration centres in the two States. Each centre will be managed by two officials drawn from our regular staff and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“We need security protection for the registrants, registration personnel, equipment, observers and journalists that will cover the exercise. The detailed locations of the registration centres have been compiled in a detailed 28-page document included in your folders for this meeting to guide your operational plans to secure the process,” said Yakubu.

The National Security Advisor, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu was represented by the Director of Internal Security in his office, Mr. Hassan Abdullahi while other heads of security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies including the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, were also all represented.