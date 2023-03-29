INEC to issue Osun lawmakers certificates of return today

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun Stae said it will issue certificates of return to the 26 elected members of the state House of Assembly today (Thursday).

According to a statement signed by the state’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Mutiu Agboke, on Wednesday, the event would be held at the state INEC office in Osogbo, the state capital.

The statement noted that INEC, in compliance with Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, was mandated to issue a certificate of return, within 14 days, to every candidate who had been returned elected under the law.

“The presentation will take place at the Media Centre, INEC Osun State office, Osogbo,” it stated.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 25 of the 26 seats of the House, while the main opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won a seat during the March 18 state Assembly election.