INEC swears in Isah as REC

By Tunde Opalana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday in Abuja sworn in Dr Mahmuda Isah as Resident Electoral Commissioner .

Dr. Isah took his oath for a second and final term. at the INEC Headquarters,

during the Commission’s weekly meeting, which has the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and the Secretary to the Commission in attendance.

READ ALSO: ARCON constitutes advertising offences tribunal

Prof. Yakubu charged the REC to be loyal to the Nigerian people and always abide by the provisions of the law.

Isah, a PhD in Petroleum Law, was first appointed in Jan 2018 and he served in both Jigawa and Kaduna States before his first term expired in Jan 2023. He has been deployed to the Federal Capital Territory.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com