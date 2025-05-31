INEC sets dates for Ekiti, Osun guber elections

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the official dates for the upcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, scheduled for June and August 2026.

The Ekiti election will occur on Saturday, June 20, while Osun’s will take place on Saturday, August 8.

During a ceremony for the swearing-in of new Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu unveiled the election timetable.

He highlighted that the timeline for party primaries, nomination submissions, candidate announcements, and campaign periods has been meticulously planned to ensure that political parties and stakeholders have sufficient time to prepare.

READ ALSO: ‘Special’ students reject attempt to sell school land to senator, others in Oyo

Ekiti Election Schedule:

Party Primaries: October 20 – November 10, 2025

Submission of Nomination Forms: Deadline at 6:00 p.m. on December 22, 2025

Publication of Final Candidates List: January 18, 2026

Campaigns Begin: January 21, 2026

Campaigns End: Midnight on June 19, 2026

Osun Election Schedule:

Party Primaries: November 24 – December 15, 2025

Submission of Nomination Forms: Deadline at 6:00 p.m. on February 9, 2026

Publication of Final Candidates List: March 9, 2026

Campaigns Begin: March 11, 2026

Campaigns End: Midnight on August 7, 2026

Prof. Yakubu confirmed that the complete Timetable and Schedule of Activities have been made available on the Commission’s website and social media channels for the benefit of political parties, civil society organizations, and the public.