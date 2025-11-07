INEC reports 98.8% PVC collection rate ahead of Anambra governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 2,769,137 out of 2,802,790 registered voters in Anambra State have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of Saturday’s 2025 governorship election, representing 98.8 per cent of registered voters across the state’s 21 local government areas.

According to data released by the commission on Friday, only 33,653 PVCs remain uncollected. The figures indicate strong voter readiness, with most local government areas recording collection rates above 98 per cent.

In Aguata, 150,575 out of 155,881 registered voters have collected their PVCs (96.6 per cent), while Ayamelum recorded 96,334 collections from 96,947 registered voters. Anambra East and Anambra West recorded 99 per cent and 98.9 per cent collection rates respectively, while Anaocha achieved 98.1 per cent.

Awka South, one of the state’s largest LGAs, recorded 214,841 collections out of 216,611 registered voters, while Idemili North—which has the highest number of registered voters at 246,318—recorded 243,873 collections, leaving only 2,445 uncollected.

Other LGAs with high turnout include Onitsha North (180,573 out of 183,647), Onitsha South (168,130 out of 168,575), Ogbaru (186,103 out of 188,016), and Oyi, which recorded the highest collection rate in the state at 99.82 per cent.

At the lower end, Aguata had the least collection rate at 96.6 per cent, followed by Anambra West (98.9 per cent) and Dunukofia (98.7 per cent).

The data shows that Idemili North and Awka South lead in both total registered voters and PVC collections, while Anambra West and Dunukofia recorded the fewest in both categories.

Overall, the figures suggest near-universal voter preparedness in Anambra, with 16 of the 21 local government areas recording collection rates above 99 per cent.