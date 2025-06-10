INEC Reforms Under Scrutiny Ahead of 2027 Elections

As the countdown to the 2027 general elections begins, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is facing growing scrutiny from political actors, civil society groups, and the general public over its readiness and commitment to carry out much-needed electoral reforms.

The 2023 general elections left a trail of controversy, with widespread reports of delayed voting, technical failures in the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and inconsistencies in the electronic transmission of results via the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV). These issues have reignited longstanding concerns about the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process.

In response to the criticisms, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu recently announced a reform agenda aimed at tightening the electoral framework before the next cycle. At a stakeholders’ forum in Abuja last week, Yakubu revealed that INEC has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the National Assembly for amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act. These include:

Clearer guidelines on the use and mandatory deployment of BVAS and IReV.

Stricter penalties for electoral offenses, including vote-buying and result tampering.

Operational independence for Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

Financial autonomy for INEC at all levels.

“We are committed to strengthening public confidence in our electoral system. These reforms are not just about fixing what went wrong in 2023, but about safeguarding the future of Nigeria’s democracy,” Yakubu said.

However, progress has been slow in the National Assembly, where political resistance appears to be growing. Several lawmakers—particularly those from dominant political parties—are reportedly hesitant to support provisions that would make elections more transparent and competitive.

“This hesitation is not surprising,” said Dr. Oby Akinyemi, Executive Director of the Center for Electoral Integrity. “Incumbents rarely support reforms that reduce their electoral advantage. But Nigerians are watching, and there will be political consequences.”

Civil society organizations, including YIAGA Africa, Enough is Enough Nigeria, and the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), have launched public campaigns urging the legislature to act swiftly. Some groups are calling for an independent Electoral Offenses Commission to handle election-related crimes separately from INEC.

As preparations begin for upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states in 2026, observers believe these polls will serve as a litmus test for INEC’s commitment to reform.

In the meantime, voter apathy remains a critical challenge. In the 2023 elections, turnout was below 30%, a figure many analysts attribute to disillusionment with the electoral system.

“We must break the cycle of distrust,” said Mrs. Aminat Salihu, a policy advocate in Lagos. “Reform is not just a bureaucratic exercise—it’s a moral obligation.”

The months ahead will determine whether INEC can move from promises to performance, and whether Nigeria’s democracy can be strengthened before 2027.