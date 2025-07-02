INEC ready to release supplementary election regulations, guidelines

By Tom Okpe

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared its readiness to release the supplement on election regulations and guidelines, which will give an insight on the declaration of election results and candidates during elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made this known on Tuesday, during the Commission’s Regular Consultative Meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners at its Headquarters in Abuja, saying the Commission is doing everything possible to ensure election in Nigeria are Free, Fair and credible.

He cautioned the Resident Electoral Commission, REC, to take cognizance of the Commission’s rules and regulations, not to deviate from it as that is their guidelines to follow, especially the new RECs.

READ ALSO: Tuggar charts path for deeper Afro-Caribbean unity in Saint Lucia

Mahmood availed them of the task ahead, noting that as elections are around the corner and even more in 2026, they should braise up in making sure that staffs and resources under their purview are taking care of seriously.

According to him, “I am glad to note that we now have RECs in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. I wish to remind you that your work does not begin as the General Election approaches. You are full-time Commissioners. There are policy and procedural issues already determined by the Commission which you need to implement without prompting, from the Headquarters in Abuja.

“Some of you are already doing so, but you need to intensify your effort. You do not need an elaborate conference or workshop to build the capacity of your staff to improve on their knowledge of new policies and practical innovations introduced by the Commission to improve electoral service delivery to Nigerians.

“You also need to provide us with information on your plans to enhance voter access to polling units by decongesting some of them or in other areas such as the cleaning-up of the voters’ register, deepening our engagement with electoral stakeholders at State and Local Government levels, the management of electoral logistics and election security.

“I wish to remind you that elections and electoral activities take place in the States of the Federation and your role as managers of personnel and resources is critical for success. You can only effectively discharge your responsibilities when you are knowledgeable and committed.

“I encourage you to intensify your effort so that we will play our part in what is a multi-stakeholder responsibility more effectively.

“As we approach the bye-elections, the off-cycle Governorship elections and ultimately the 2027 General Election, the Commission is concerned with the various interpretations given to the provision of Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022 on the review of election results.

“Pursuant to our powers to issue regulations, guidelines and manuals to give effect to the provisions of the Electoral Act and for its administration, the Commission is working on a supplement to the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections 2022 to provide clarity on the review of declaration and return at elections,” he noted.