INEC ready to conduct state Assembly election in Niger state

By Saka Bolaji

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Yusha’u Garki said the commission is ready for the conduct of tomorrow’s re-run election in the state.

He stated this at a stakeholders meeting in Minna.

A tribunal judgement had ordered a re-run election in the thirty two poling units of Lavun constituency in the Niger State House of Assembly, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC therefore said re-run election will take place in 32 poling units of Lavun constituency, for the Niger State House of Assembly on Saturday.

The commissioner said all non – sensitive electoral materials have been deployed to Lavun Local Government Area.

READ ALSO: Stakeholders absolve Niger Delta Minister of bias.

According to him, candidates from twelve political parties are expected to participate in the re run election.

Representatives of the political parties have expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to conduct credible re-run election.

Similarly, security agencies have also pledged to provide optimum security for the electorates.