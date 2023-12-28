INEC promotes 5,196 staff

By Tunde Opalana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promoted Five Thousand One Hundred and Ninety-Six (5,196) members of its staff nationwide.

This, according to a statement on Thursday, is in furtherance of the Commission’s commitment to the welfare and development of its staff.

The promotion comes on the heels of the 2023 promotion examination and evaluation carried out by the Commission.

A breakdown of the figure indicates that 55 Deputy Directors on Grade Level Sixteen (GL16) were promoted to the rank of Directors on Grade Level 17, while 54 Assistant Directors on GL 15 were promoted to Deputy Director Cadre on GL 16.

The Commission also promoted 338 officers on GL 14 to Assistant Directors on GL 15 while the bulk of the promotion affected 4,749 officers between GL 7 and 13. Meanwhile, four (4) Directors of the Commission have been directed to proceed on terminal leave.

According to the statement issued by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Sam Olumekun mni, on Wednesday December 27, 2023 this decision follows a directive from the Federal Government via a circular issued on July 27, 2023. The directive mandates all Directors with 8 years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

Mr. Olumekun said two (2) of the Directors proceeding on terminal leave served as Heads of Departments at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja while the other two (2) are deployed as Administrative Secretaries in the State Offices.

He, however, highlighted that Clinical Officers in the Medical cadre are exempt from the Federal Government Retirement Policy “as clarified in Circular MH 7205/T31 dated 7th September 2023”.

On behalf of the Commission, the IVEC Chairman wished the affected Directors the best in their future endeavors as they retire from service.