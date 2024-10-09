INEC not denying political parties access to election materials – Edo REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed allegations that its Edo State office refused political parties access to inspect Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and other election materials used in the recent elections.

In a statement issued by Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Edo State, the commission described the claims as “baseless, misleading, and completely devoid of truth.”

Dr. Onuoha emphasized INEC’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and integrity in all electoral processes, particularly in regard to election petitions.

“The inspection of election materials is a fundamental right of all parties involved in election petitions, and it is a process that we are mandated by law to facilitate,” he said, stressing that there has been no obstruction from his office or any official under his leadership.

Addressing the claims directly, the REC stated that at no time had any political party or their representatives been denied access to inspect election materials.

He underscored that INEC is well aware of the legal obligations regarding the inspection process and remains dedicated to supporting the judicial procedures required for parties to seek redress.

In furtherance of INEC’s commitment to the lawful and transparent handling of election matters, Dr. Onuoha announced that the formal inspection of the election materials, including BVAS devices, has been scheduled to take place on October 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the INEC Headquarters in Edo State.

Dr. Onuoha reassured the public that any party or candidate wishing to inspect the materials will be granted access, provided they follow the correct legal procedures as outlined by the Election Tribunal and relevant legal frameworks.

“All political parties and their representatives are invited to participate in this exercise, as per the legal procedures, to ensure transparency and adherence to the rule of law.

“Any political party or candidate seeking to inspect these materials has been and will continue to be granted access, provided they follow the proper procedures as outlined by the Election Tribunal and relevant legal frameworks.” he noted.

The REC, however, expressed disappointment over the circulation of the allegations without proper engagement with INEC’s Edo State office.

This is as he called on stakeholders and the general public to disregard the misinformation, which he termed as “unfortunate” and lacking any supporting evidence.

INEC, according to Dr. Onuoha, remains committed to upholding its integrity. “As a Commission, our loyalty remains to the Nigerian people, the Constitution, and the rule of law,” he said, affirming that the body’s operations are guided by transparency, fairness, and accountability.

Dr. Onuoha concluded by encouraging any party wishing to engage with his office regarding the inspection of election materials to do so through the appropriate legal channels, assuring them of full cooperation.