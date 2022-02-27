INEC may cancel Ngor-Okpala by-election over irregularities

Following widespread irregularities and violence that marred Saturday’s election in Ngor-Okpala local government area of Imo State, sources within the Commission say the Independent National Electoral Commission may cancel the election.

The impeccable source within the Commission said INEC may take advantage of the newly signed Electoral Act 2022 which empowers the Commission’s National headquarters to review election results that are allegedly compromised within one week of the conduct of such elections.

The by-election in Ngor-Okpala was marred with violence, snatching of ballot boxes, including abduction of some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo, Prof Francis Ezeonu, who briefed journalists at the Commission’s secretariat in Owerri, the state capital, confirmed that the Commission received reports of violence, snatching of INEC materials, disruption of polls and attack on INEC personnel in some polling units.

The source told our reporter that the National Headquarters of INEC is waiting for the REC to officially submit his report.

