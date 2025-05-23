INEC launches AI division to combat misinformation, enhance electoral integrity ahead 2027

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially established an Artificial Intelligence Division within its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department.

This initiative comes as part of the Commission’s preparations for the upcoming 2027 elections, reflecting a commitment to harnessing technology for improved governance.

During a recent meeting held in Abuja, INEC National Commissioner Sam Olumekun emphasized the increasing relevance of artificial intelligence (AI) in electoral processes. The creation of the AI Division is seen as a crucial step in addressing the challenges posed by misinformation and the manipulation of electoral narratives, particularly in an era where digital platforms are prevalent.

The new division will focus on leveraging AI to enhance decision-making, risk detection, and voter engagement. By utilizing data-driven insights, INEC aims to streamline its operations, ensuring that resources are allocated more efficiently and effectively during the electoral process. This move is expected to bolster the credibility of elections in Nigeria and promote public trust in the electoral system.

Olumekun noted that recent conferences attended by INEC officials highlighted both the risks and benefits of AI in electoral contexts. While concerns over the potential for AI to spread fake news loom large, the Commission is also keen to explore its advantages for improving voter services, automating processes, and enhancing logistical operations for polling units.

The establishment of the AI Division is part of a broader reform agenda within INEC, seeking to modernize electoral processes and adapt to the evolving technological landscape. This strategic initiative underscores the Commission’s commitment to proactive governance, aiming to mitigate risks while maximizing the benefits of advanced technologies.

In his statement, Olumekun remarked, “This initiative places us at the forefront of institutionalizing AI capabilities within our ICT infrastructure, which is essential for the ongoing reform of our electoral processes.” The Commission is poised to implement intelligent safeguards that enhance electoral credibility, using predictive analytics to foresee and address potential issues before they arise.

As Nigeria heads towards the 2027 elections, the importance of this initiative cannot be overstated. By addressing misinformation and improving operational efficiency, INEC aims to create a more transparent and trustworthy electoral environment. The establishment of the AI Division reflects a forward-thinking approach to governance, ensuring that Nigeria’s democracy is resilient in the face of emerging challenges.

With this pioneering step, INEC is not only setting a precedent for electoral commissions across Africa but also positioning Nigeria as a leader in the responsible use of technology in governance. As the electoral landscape continues to evolve, the Commission’s embrace of AI could redefine how elections are conducted in the country, fostering greater accountability and engagement among voters.