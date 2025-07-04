INEC issues update on party registration, election results review

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released important updates following its regular weekly meeting yesterday focusing on the registration of political parties and the review of election results.

During the meeting, INEC emphasized the need for clarity surrounding the review process for election results. This comes in response to various interpretations of Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022, which allows the Commission to review election declarations made under questionable circumstances. To address this, INEC has issued supplementary regulations and guidelines, now available on its website, to provide clear procedures and timelines for these reviews.

In addition to the review guidelines, INEC reported a significant increase in applications for political party registration. Originally announcing 110 applications on June 23, the Commission has since received an additional 12 requests, bringing the total to 122. A detailed list of these associations, including their interim leadership, has also been published online for public transparency.

However, INEC noted a complication: one association has changed its interim secretary due to a defection, which could potentially delay the application process. The Commission urges all associations to maintain consistent leadership and addresses to ensure timely consideration of their applications.

These updates reflect INEC’s commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process, reassuring Nigerians that it will keep the public informed as developments unfold.

For further information, visit the INEC website.