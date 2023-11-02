INEC issues certificate of return to Natasha Akpoti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the certificate of return to Natasha Akpoti as the duly elected Senator for the Kogi Central senatorial district.

The presentation of the certificate by INEC on Wednesday follows the Appeal Court ruling which affirmed her as the winner of the February 25, 2023 senatorial election in Kogi State.

It would be recalled that the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has affirmed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the rightful winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

The Appellate Court in a ruling on Tuesday, affirmed the ruling of the Tribunal which declared Akpoti as the winner of the February 2023 election.

In declaring Akpoti as the winner, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.

Naija News recalls earlier in September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja had nullified the victory of Ohere as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

The APC candidate however appealed the ruling of the tribunal but the the higher court further upheld Akpoti-Uduagan as the winner of the poll.

Barring any last-minute changes, she is expected to be sworn in as a Senator of the 10th National Assembly on Thursday.

