INEC: Fuel scarcity, threat to 2023 polls

With no end in sight as regards the grueling fuel scarcity across Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has raised concerns over the impact of the situation on the planned logistics for the 2023 polls coming up in a matter of weeks.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a consultative meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW. Yakubu hinted the Commission would meet with the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, to look into ways of ameliorating the situation.

“The Commission shares your concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on election day. The truth is that our arrangements may be negatively affected by the non-availability of products.

“For this reason, the Commission will this afternoon meet with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to look into ways to ameliorate the situation.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that we will continue to engage every national institution for the success of the 2023 General Election,” said Yakubu.

He disclosed that the meeting with the NURTW officials was to put finishing touches to the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between the Commission and the Union on 20th December 2022.

It would also see to conclusion on the modalities for the certification of vehicles by the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in the light of the emphasis the commission places on the safety of election personnel and materials.

According to the INEC boss, the issue of logistics has been a perennial problem in election administration in Nigeria.

“That is why for three electoral cycles now, INEC has collaborated with the road transport unions to address the problem.

“For the 2023 general election, the Commission has included the Marine Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MWUN, for efficient maritime transportation.”

