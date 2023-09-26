INEC fixes date for Edo, Ondo guber elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Sept. 21, 2024, for the conduct of the Edo governorship election and Nov. 16, 2024, for Ondo State.

The commission announced the dates in the timetable and schedule of activities for the two states’ governorship elections released on Tuesday in Abuja.

The schedule was signed by Sam Olumekun, INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

According to him, for the Edo governorship election, the party primaries will be held from February 1 to February 24, 2024.

“The submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9:00 a.m. on March 4, 2024, and close at 6:00 p.m. on March 24, 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on April 23, 2024, while campaigning in public by political parties commences on April 24, 2024, and ends 24 hours prior to Election Day on Sept. 19, 2024,” he said.

For Ondo, Mr Olumekun said that party primaries would be held from April 6 to April 27, 2024.

He added that the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal would start at 9:00 a.m. on April 29, 2024, and close at 6:00 p.m. on May 20, 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on June 18, 2024, while campaigning in public by political parties commences on June 19, 2024, and ends 24 hours prior to Election Day on November 14, 2024,” he said.

Mr Olumekun said that the timetable and schedule of activities for the two states’ governorship elections were issued by INEC in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by the constitution and the Electoral Act.

He recalled that the tenure of the governors of Edo would end on Nov. 11, 2024, while Ondo would terminate on Feb. 23, 2025.

Mr Olumekun said that “as provided in Section 178(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), election into the said offices shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the tenure of` the last holder of the office.

“The latest date for Election to the office of Governor, Edo State, is 12th October 2024 while that of Ondo State is 24th January 2025.

“Similarly, Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 requires the Commission to publish Notice for the Election not later than 360 days before the date of the election.”

Mr Olumekun added that a detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the two states’ elections had been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.

“By this ample notice as required by both the Constitution and the Electoral Act, the Commission appeals to political parties and candidates to note the activities in the Timetable for strict compliance,” he said.

