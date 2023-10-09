INEC disowns officer , denies withdrawal from Kano Guber petition case

By Tunde Opalana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied its withdrawal from the Kano State Governorship Election petitio case.

It disowned officer of the Commission who purportedly issued a statement to that effect.

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee refuted the withdrawal Saturday in a statement issued in Abuja.

The statement read,” the attention of the Commission has been drawn to media reports based on a letter written by the Legal Officer of our Kano State office indicating that the Commission had withdrawn from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano Governorship election petition case.

“We wish to state categorically that the letter was not authorised. It has since been withdrawn and the officer reprimanded.

“The public is therefore advised to discountenance the insinuation that the Commission has withdrawn from the case or even worse abandoned the appeal.

“We wish to state categorically that where litigants join INEC in a case, the Commission is under obligation to respond accordingly. We have therefore instructed our lawyers to proceed in line with extant policy of the Commission. The policy has not changed.”

