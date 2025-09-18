INEC dismisses fake recruitment news, warns prospective applicants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned the public to beware of a fake advertorial currently circulating on social media, claiming that the Commission is recruiting for various positions and directing applicants to a fraudulent portal, www.inecrecruitment.com.

The Commission stressed that it has no such website and is not conducting any general recruitment exercise. “INEC is not recruiting. Do not fall victim to the antics of criminal elements,” the Commission stated.

However, in preparation for the upcoming Anambra State Governorship Election, INEC has officially launched its dedicated online portal for recruiting ad-hoc staff. The initiative demonstrates the Commission’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections and encourages eligible Nigerians to apply for temporary roles essential to ensuring a smooth electoral process. Vacancies are available for Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), Presiding Officers (POs), and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs I, II, III), as well as Registration Area Technical Support (RATECHs) and Registration Area Centre (RAC) Managers, with each position having specific eligibility criteria, including public servants, corps members, ICT professionals, and staff of host schools.

INEC has emphasized that all applications must be submitted exclusively through its official recruitment portal, www.pres.inecnigeria.org, and that only entries received through this channel will be considered. The Commission has also provided support channels, including its call centre on 0700-CALL-INEC (0700-2255-4632), email at pres@inec.gov.ng, and social media platforms @inecnigeria.

The Commission Reiterated its commitment to transparency and inclusivity and urged qualified Nigerians to seize this opportunity while cautioning the public to ignore fraudulent messages that could mislead unsuspecting applicants.

It restated that participation in the official recruitment exercise is strictly for the ad-hoc positions needed for the Anambra Governorship Election, and nothing more.