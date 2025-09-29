INEC dismisses claims Nigerians have lost faith in electoral system

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed recent claims that Nigerians have lost confidence in the country’s electoral system, describing such assertions as baseless and unsupported by facts.

In recent weeks, the commission has faced criticism from some civil society and religious groups who alleged growing public disillusionment with the electoral process.

Responding on Sunday, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, told Punch that the evidence points in the opposite direction, citing strong public engagement in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

“The notion that Nigerians have lost confidence in the electoral process is more of a myth than a reality, as those who proclaim it lack convincing evidence to support it,” Oyekanmi said.

He pointed to the surge in voter registration—particularly among young Nigerians—as proof of sustained trust.

“On the contrary, the high level of participation by Nigerians, especially the youths, in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, which began on August 18 this year with online pre-registration, shows that citizens still have confidence in the process,” he added.

The CVR portal went live at 8:30 a.m. on August 18, 2025, and within seven hours, 69,376 Nigerians had pre-registered.

Within one week, that number had climbed to 1,379,342, and by September 1—just two weeks in—it reached 2,532,062. By September 21, five weeks into the exercise, 5,385,060 Nigerians had uploaded their details.

In-person registration began on August 25, with 72,274 individuals registering in the first week.

“By week four, 399,162 online pre-registrants had completed the process, while 365,533 registered entirely in person, bringing the total number of completed registrations to 764,695 in one month.

“There is no African country with these types of voter registration figures within one month,” Oyekanmi stated.

He also emphasised that registrants must appear in person to complete the process.

“All those who pre-registered online must complete their registration by physically appearing at their preferred designated centre to have their biometrics and other details captured, in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, specifically Sections 9(7) and 10(2),” he explained.

Reflecting on the 2023 general election, Oyekanmi said it marked a major step forward in electoral diversity.

“The 2023 general election, more than any other election, demonstrates this fact. The election produced the most diverse National Assembly since the restoration of democracy in 1999,” he said.

According to him, seven political parties secured Senate seats, while eight parties gained representation in the House of Representatives.

The pattern continued at the state level, with nine parties winning seats in State Assemblies, and four parties winning governorship races.

Oyekanmi also pointed to recent bye-elections as further evidence that “Nigerians have kept faith with the electoral process.”

He criticised what he described as contradictions in the behaviour of some INEC critics.

“Ironically, some of the most ardent critics of INEC are also in the forefront of calling for electoral reform to transfer Local Government elections to the same commission. Surely, they cannot continue to walk on both sides of the road,” he said.