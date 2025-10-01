INEC denies suspension of ward delineation in Warri constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports claiming it suspended the proposed delineation of wards in the Warri federal constituency of Delta State.

Delineation is the process of dividing or mapping out geographical areas into constituencies, wards, or polling units for electoral purposes.

A Supreme Court judgment delivered on December 2, 2022, had directed INEC to carry out the delineation of wards in Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South-West local government areas. In compliance with the ruling, the commission began consultations with stakeholders in February 2023.

In a statement on Monday, Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, said an official of the commission was “misquoted” in reports about the exercise.

“The Commission hereby affirms that contrary to the report, the proposed delineation has not been suspended, and no final decision has been taken on the matter,” the statement read.

Olumekun noted that the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is being conducted across all LGAs in the constituency.

“We appeal to all the parties connected to the matter to continue to maintain the peace in the area,” he added.

In April, INEC had clarified that it was still considering its options on the delineation of wards in the Warri federal constituency.