INEC Defends Handling of Rivers State Assembly Crisis

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has responded to allegations made by Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, accusing the commission of selective implementation of elections to fill vacancies arising from political defections. INEC denied these claims, stating that the matter is pending in court and therefore cannot be acted upon.

The crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly has resulted in two factions vying for control, with three lawmakers declaring the seats of 27 members vacant, and vice versa. INEC acknowledged awareness of the situation but emphasized that it must await the final judicial pronouncement before taking action.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu explained that conflicting court rulings have left the commission uncertain about the Assembly’s legitimate leadership, complicating any potential response. Yakubu stated, “We do not know what will happen next, and so we are seeking the views of Nigerians, especially legal experts on this”.

In a separate development, Yakubu announced plans for bye-elections to fill other vacant legislative positions, aiming to hold these elections by mid-December. He also proposed exploring alternative approaches to filling vacancies, such as direct nomination by political parties.

INEC urged public officials to exercise caution in their public statements, avoiding misinformation and unsubstantiated claims that could undermine public institutions.