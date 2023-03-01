INEC declares Tinubu Nigeria’s next President

…scores 8,794,726 to defeat Atiku who polls 6,984,520, Obi who scored 6,101,533

By Tunde Opalana

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Saturday, 25th February presidential election.

He polled 8,794,726 votes out of the total 24,025,940 casts .

Coming second was Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who scored 6,101,533 votes.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who is the returning officer announced the outcome of the polls at exactly 4.05 Wednesday morning at the International Conference Centre venue of the National Collation Centre.

According to Yakubu, Asiwaju Tinubu was declared President- elect having satisfied all requirement.

He read the results from a collated Form EC8E in the presence of the National Security Adviser, Major. Babagana Monguno, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, foreign and local observers, civil society organisations, agents of political parties and the media.

The declaration climaxed the results presentation process which started Sunday evening.

The President- elect and his voice, Senator Kassim Shetimma will be issued with certificate of return at 3.00pm today at the venue of the collation.

