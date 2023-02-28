INEC declares PDP’s Nnamdi Ezechi winner of Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has declared candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Nnamdi Ezechi, winner of the House of Representatives election in Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal Constituency, Delta State.

Having been declared the winner and returned elected, the Ndokwa East born Ezechi will represent Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

In the result from Ika North-East as collated by the Electoral Officer, James Olisa, PDP scored 16696; LP – 8980; APC – 1902.

In Ika South, the locality of APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka and former Executive Director (projects) on the board of NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh, LP polled 17, 868; PDP – 7485; and APC – 3290* .

Meanwhile, amongst the 25 LGAs of Delta state, Labour party, LP takes the lead in 13 lGAs including Oshimili South Local Government Area where LP had over Forty thousand votes as against the People’s Democratic Party, who got 2,790 votes.

The PDP won in Ika north east LGA where the Vice Presidential Candidate the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, is from.

Ned Nwoko of PDP leads LP in Delta North Senatorial District Elections in votes at the eight local govt areas declared so far with 400 votes ukwuani is being awaited.

